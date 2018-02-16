Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu urges people to stop insulting each other

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE era of insulting each other is over and both the Government and ruling party are seized with  the programme to develop the country, Zanu-PF's secretary for administration and Home Affairs Minister, Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.

Speaking in Bulawayo yesterday during the occasion to receive equipment under the National Railways of Zimbabwe recapitalisation programme, Dr Mpofu said the party had successfully weeded out bad apples and was now geared for the transformation of the country's economy.

"Things have changed. The meetings that we convene now are developmental as opposed to insulting each other. Those who were in the habit of insulting others were removed from the party. We are now working with people that want to see this country developing," said Dr Mpofu.

"We have all listened to President Mnangagwa when he speaks. He never insults or condemn other people. He only speaks of development."

Dr Mpofu said it was exciting to know that the once vibrant NRZ will be revived and create thousands of jobs for the people of Bulawayo.

"The DIDG Group has realised that Zimbabwe is being transformed and showing signs of potential. President Mnangagwa has always emphasised the need for Diasporans to invest in the country.

"He has also stressed the need to fight corruption in order for the country to develop.

We're extremely excited about this programme. Such developments had become rare in the country," he said.

"We're happy that this is a project that will create thousands of jobs for the people of Bulawayo. Factories had been transformed into churches. What has happened today is a sign that President Mnangagwa is determined to revive the country's industries. Bringing his delegation here shows that he has love for the people of Bulawayo."

Dr Mpofu commended President Mnangagwa for promising to improve the welfare of the workers at the NRZ. Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Angeline Masuku also said she was excited by the prospects of a revitalised NRZ saying this will no doubt impact positively on the performance of other downstream industries in the province and the whole country.

"The selection of Bulawayo province as the venue for this landmark event is testimony to the unique symbolic relationship that we have with the railway entity.

"Despite the operational challenges that the NRZ has been facing due to antiquated equipment and infrastructure, the NRZ has remained a cornerstone of Bulawayo province's industries," said Masuku.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Xtrail on sale

For sale are rompers

1 room cottage to let

Toyota sprinter on sale

For sale is sofa

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6939 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7802 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2665 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2879 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5409 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3948 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4949 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2215 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2917 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6727 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2779 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2640 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8631 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8233 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6806 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9593 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days