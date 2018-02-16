Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AMC car plant in the pipeline

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago
AMALGAMATED Motor Corporation (AMC) says plans are underway to set up a car assembly plant in Zimbabwe, which will service the entire Sadc regional market.

In an interview on the side-lines of the launch of AMC Suzuki Bulawayo branch on Friday, AMC group chief operations and human resources director, Mr Herbert Takawira, said the project might be implemented in the next 12 months.

"We are talking to our suppliers to say that with the way Suzuki has hit our market, the Zimbabwe market looks quite lucrative and also that we are also moving up north to Zambia and Malawi and there is justification in having a plant in Zimbabwe," said Mr Takawira.

"Zimbabwe is central and we can supply Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia from here. The process is a bit too long but we are saying in a year or two, we should be having some positive results."

AMC has launched a new branch called AMC Suzuki Bulawayo in a bid to increase its market share. The firm invested about $280 000 into the new project.

Mr Takawira said the new political administration under President Emmerson Mnangagwa has created a better business environment, which is likely to result in a boom in the car sales business.

"The new dispensation has opened up a window for every Zimbabwean locally and abroad because the environment is now very conducive. The President has repeatedly reminded investors locally and internationally that Zimbabwe is now open for Business. This alone has given hope and has also encouraged people to come and invest in Zimbabwe," he said.

Association of Business in Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Victor Nyoni, who was the guest of honour at the launch, applauded AMC Suzuki for investing in Bulawayo saying such investment will go a long way in attracting new investment to the city.

"This investment is also a declaration of the company's confidence at a time when efforts are being made to revive Bulawayo's industries. Industries use vehicles for their transport and AMC has made an investment, which will make vehicles and servicing easily accessible, said Mr Nyoni.

Source - chronicle
More on: #AMC, #Plant, #Cars

Most Popular In 7 Days