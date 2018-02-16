Zanu-PF congratulates Mugabe on his birthday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday congratulated former President Robert Mugabe on his 94th birthday wishing him well, as the country marked the National Youth Day to commemorate the revolutionary icon's contribution to the liberation and development of the country.The party's Youth League engaged in various activities throughout the country as they celebrated the works of the veteran nationalist.Zanu-PF national spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said the day was special for all Zimbabweans, particularly the youths. "It is a day set aside as a public holiday by the Government to honour our former President for the role he played during the liberation struggle and after independence," said Khaya Moyo."We believe the youths will utilise the day by engaging in various activities like cleaning towns, cities and places where they reside. We wish them well and also wish the former President a happy birthday."Former President Mugabe's birthday was made a national holiday following incessant calls by the youths to have it declared so.Government in August last year, following intense lobbying by the Zanu-PF Youth League gave in.The day coincides with the 21st February Movement celebrations meant to commemorate the principles and ideals that former President Mugabe stood for.The 21st February Movement was formed in 1986.Speaking during his acceptance speech at his inauguration as the second Executive President of Zimbabwe last year, President Mnangagwa indicated that the former President needed to be accorded the respect and recognition he deserved as one of the founders and leaders of Zimbabwe.