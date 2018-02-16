Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, has said he will soon release audio recordings of the late former prime minister speaking on his succession, as tempers continue to soar in the opposition party.

Tamborinyoka, in an exclusive opinion piece, said it was disappointing that Tsvangirai agonised in his last days after he was barred from meeting his preferred successor.

"I will be relaying to you Morgan Tsvangirai, in his own voice, divulging the succession permutations and his succession preferences," he said.

"That revelation will put paid to any doubts about the satisfaction of Morgan Tsvangirai's spirit at what is about to unravel.

"That revelation is a function I promised him I would posthumously execute as a valediction to my role as his spokesperson."

Tamborinyoka said Tsvangirai died a frustrated man, as he was barred from seeing the people he loved.

"I know he died a frustrated man by being precluded from seeing and talking to those he loved – those he wanted around him in his final hours," he said.
"For the record – and without going into details – I know this because he told me himself."

There are reports that Tsvangirai's widow was stopped from visiting the late MDC-T leader in hospital, although it is not clear whether Tamborinyoka was referring to this incident.

Tsvangirai died in South Africa last week after a long battle with cancer of the colon, and his death has triggered fierce succession fights among his three deputies – Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Khupe is on record saying as per the party constitution, she is the one that must lead the party, and not Chamisa.

On the other hand, Mudzuri claimed he was called to South Africa by Tsvangirai and was ordained to lead the party in an acting capacity.

Chamisa had earlier reportedly travelled to South Africa to meet Tsvangirai, but was barred by close family members sympathetic to Mudzuri.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson, Obert Gutu yesterday insinuated he will quit MDC-T in protest over violence meted against Khupe, secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe at Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday.

"Big announcement, I'm not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery," he said.

"I'm a principled politician and professional.

"I'm not quitting politics. I'm going to contest in Harare East constituency in the 2018 elections."

According to the MDC Alliance, Harare East has been reserved for People's Democratic Party and Gutu could either be willing to go against MDC-T or quit the party.

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay, Gutu said he was not leaving the party.

"My tweet is very self-explanatory. I am not adding or subtracting anything on my tweet," he said.

"A person, who quits, resigns and I am not resigning."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

For sale are rompers

Rolex watched on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Hisense fridge on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Audi a4 2004 model

House for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 6280 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7169 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2520 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

3 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2823 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

5 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5355 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3770 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3608 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3899 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 3994 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2202 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2889 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6659 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2760 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2620 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3956 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8495 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

12 hrs ago | 8162 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6766 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9398 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3239 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days