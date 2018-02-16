Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is yet to formally invite international bodies to observe the forthcoming elections to be held by August this year.

This comes as Mnangagwa told British business newspaper, Financial Times, last month that international observers were welcome, and he was awaiting their applications. However, European Union ambassador to Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme said government has not yet clarified its invitation towards the international community.

More to follow...


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Xtrail on sale

For sale are rompers

1 room cottage to let

Toyota sprinter on sale

For sale is sofa

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6956 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7818 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 817 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2669 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3066 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2879 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5411 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3825 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3635 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3949 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4949 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2215 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2918 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6728 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2779 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2642 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8637 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8234 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6806 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9598 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4603 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days