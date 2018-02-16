Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

by Stephen Jakes
11 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu PF District Provincial Chairperson for Wedza is reported to have denied villagers farm inputs because they were MDC-T activists.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report.

"Zanu PF District Provincial Chairperson for Wedza only identified as Mr Shamva denied Lucia Mukwena agricultural inputs during distribution," said ZPP.

"The distribution was done in Wedza South at Chineyi shopping centre ward 4. Mukwena was denied her allocation on accusations that her husband associates with MDC-T activists in the area. She was told that her husband's relationship with an opposition activist would be investigated before she could be given inputs."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Rolex watched on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

On sale are jewellery boxes

Jewellery on sale

For sale are rompers

Mushrooms for sale

Slimming belts on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 6409 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7287 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2545 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

3 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2834 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

5 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5364 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3780 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3609 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

7 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3907 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2203 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2894 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6674 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2765 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2623 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8521 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

12 hrs ago | 8177 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6780 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9428 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days