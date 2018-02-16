Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zanu PF District Provincial Chairperson for Wedza is reported to have denied villagers farm inputs because they were MDC-T activists.This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report."Zanu PF District Provincial Chairperson for Wedza only identified as Mr Shamva denied Lucia Mukwena agricultural inputs during distribution," said ZPP."The distribution was done in Wedza South at Chineyi shopping centre ward 4. Mukwena was denied her allocation on accusations that her husband associates with MDC-T activists in the area. She was told that her husband's relationship with an opposition activist would be investigated before she could be given inputs."