Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago
MDC-T acting President Nelson Chamisa has disowned activists who attacked Vice President Thokozani Khuphe at late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday, NewZimbabwe reported.

In widely condemned scenes blamed on overzealous party followers rooting for a Chamisa takeover from Tsvangirai, Khuphe was forced to seek refuge in a hut with MDC-T fanatics in hot pursuit.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora was quick to blame Chamisa for Tuesday's violent scenes.

Mwonzora, who was also roughed up by party fanatics, attributed Khuphe's attack to tribalism and sexism by people opposed to Ndebeles and women politicians taking over the country's most popular opposition.

But in attempts to absolve himself from the violence, Chamisa, on Wednesday, pledged to cooperate with his fellow comrades in clamping down on the culprits as he implored those who witnessed the skirmishes to present evidence which could lead to the arrest of individuals involved.

"Completely unacceptable threats of violence against VP Khuphe; please share videos & pictures to help us identify culprits. The police must apprehend and charge those responsible. We will never accept as comrades those who perpetrate violence in our name," Chamisa posted on Tweeter.

Source - newzimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days