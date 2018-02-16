MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T Zhombe Constituency‎ has defended Acting party President Nelson Chamisa who is being accused of busing thugs to beat up Vice President of the party Thokozani Khupe and others at Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera.Sections of the society have condemned Chamisa for allegedly unleashing thugs to attack party officials against his ascendancy to Presidency after Tsvangirai's death."Ndinoita dambudziko nevanhu varikuti Chamisa is hiring thugs to beat up or threaten his opponents/rivals. I beg to differ with pple of such mindset.I have simple questions for those people. Masupporters eHighlanders/ Dynamos/ Caps zvaanorova masupporters eimwe team anenge atumwa nema players here?Vanhu varikugara vachirovana nenyaya yekuti ndiyani anogona between Messi and Rinaldo ndiMessi naRonaldo varikuvatuma here?," said the party structure."Issue of violence has nothing to do with the player but the supporter. A player can't control the behaviour of supporter. Unless people are saying Chamisa was on public telling his supporters to beat up people. Even the bible has the story of Peter cutting an ear of a soldier but that has nothing to with Christ. Do we go around blaming Jesus for Peter's behaviour? NO. Violence is bad but we don't need to blame players for the behaviour of supporters."The party said its only Zanu PF that uses state resources including unleashing members of the ZNA to shoot point blank defenceless citizens.