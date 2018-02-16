Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plot to unleash violence backfires

by Stephen Jakes
10 hrs ago | Views
An MDC-T supporter Marshal Hodho Munetsi Chirimumimba‎ has claimed that a plot to commit violence by party youths back fired as indications have been made that they were aimed at tainting the image of the Acting President Nelson Chamisa at the funeral of the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"Luck ran out for a gang of youths who had been hired to boo down and attack the MDC Acting President, it has been established. The would be gang of terror, had been gathered together by Tapera Sengweni and were presented to MDC Thokozani Khupe when an alert youth overheard the plot to attack and boo down the MDC Acting President. The vigilant who uncovered this plot started to sing and chant "intouyenzalo tinasiyaizonda" to the unholy grouping, who in turn started meting assaults on the youth. Instant mob justice was visited upon the unholy gang to prevent further attacks on this vigilant youth," he said.

"Contrary to the propaganda being spread that Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora and Abdenigo Bhebhe were chased away from the funeral proceedings, they were actually safely escorted to the funeral by the MDC National Youth Commander Cde Bvondo and his Deputy Leader Mkoyi. This was after the security department requested the two to come and assist in providing escort. In a related incident, it is understood that Hon. Lwazi Sibanda became dishonourable and meted a physical assault on a member of the youth who as we speak is still receiving medical attention."

He said party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora was also heard promising some youths in Spar Supermarket at around 5.30PM to expect a shocker that he will produce in few days to come.

"While this is deplorable, we believe the VanGuard will be ready for the shocker as and when it comes. Those we spoke to in relation to these assertions by Douglas Mwonzora said he should not fool himself into thinking that resigning from politics to go back and run his failed law firm will be any shocker at all, but instead it will be welcome news to the MDC family," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale is sofa

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Toyota sprinter on sale

For sale are rompers

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

On sale are jewellery boxes

Golf5 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 6567 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7433 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2576 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2851 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5374 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3923 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2204 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2900 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6691 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1371 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2626 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3962 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8560 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 939 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8197 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6788 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9466 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3261 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days