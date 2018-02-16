Latest News Editor's Choice


'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

by Stephen Jakes
An MDC-T supporter Albert Joe Chimimba has said it is worrying how MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe wailed for the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai after his death when she did not visit him while sick.

The remarks come at a time when there are squabbles over the control of the party following the death of Tsvangirai in South Africa.

Tsvangirai was buried at his home in Buhera on Tuesday.

"When Tsvangirai was sick Khupe never saw visited to see him in his sickness. When Tsvangirai finally rests in which we think he has done in peace Khupe wails more than the bereaved and in the full sight of the people of Zimbabwe who ate intelligent enough to see through the hypocrisy that these people are portraying. And because the people are intelligent enough they get bitter," he said.

"Not because of the power struggles in the MDC but because of the pain they feel at the loss of their hope. This is not about the acting Presidency or what that you guys claim could be the reason for the attack. If you continue to fall for, and appear to be used by ZANU PF and the state machinary to derail the people's project regardless of your position the people will humiliate you."



Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days