Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago | Views
Political commentator Rafero Muparajo has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF had to take over the funeral of MDC-T late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's logistics because it realized that the opposition party was disorganized.

The Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration provided state assisted burial to Tsvangirai in honour of his contribution to democracy and in that he was a former Prime minister

"Why Zanu PF is a star is this MDC T leadership burial, they have strategists who saw how broke and unorganized the organization is, they took-over the body the moment the MDC President passed on, organized how it was to be chartered (first mistake), first mistake how, if the body had flown from SA to say Joshua Nkomo airport, the leadership could have capitalized in making the people's hero travel by road, with people wide and across Zimbabwe paying their last respects, by so doing electrifying and winning sympathy along the way," he said.

"The ruling government saw and countered that, they personalized and directed proceedings. The same happened from Harare to Buhera, Tsvangirayi was flown, yes flown and everyone was happy kuti zvaitika zvangazvisingaitike, did Tsvangirai voters who couldn't travel to Harare pay their last respects along the way, the ones kwaaipfuura nako going to her rural home, NO, because he was going to draw sympathy from the people. Surely even if the funeral was state assisted, MDC T as a party had a bigger role to play, my take."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

1 room cottage to let

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mini stereo system on sale

Smart phones deals

Golf5 on sale

Leather belts on sale

Kitchen units repairing

Lessons for making snacks on offer


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

39 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6770 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7643 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2629 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3017 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2865 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5389 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3939 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2212 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6710 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2775 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2630 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3967 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 806 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8592 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8218 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6802 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9530 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days