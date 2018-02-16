'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Political commentator Rafero Muparajo has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF had to take over the funeral of MDC-T late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's logistics because it realized that the opposition party was disorganized.The Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration provided state assisted burial to Tsvangirai in honour of his contribution to democracy and in that he was a former Prime minister"Why Zanu PF is a star is this MDC T leadership burial, they have strategists who saw how broke and unorganized the organization is, they took-over the body the moment the MDC President passed on, organized how it was to be chartered (first mistake), first mistake how, if the body had flown from SA to say Joshua Nkomo airport, the leadership could have capitalized in making the people's hero travel by road, with people wide and across Zimbabwe paying their last respects, by so doing electrifying and winning sympathy along the way," he said."The ruling government saw and countered that, they personalized and directed proceedings. The same happened from Harare to Buhera, Tsvangirayi was flown, yes flown and everyone was happy kuti zvaitika zvangazvisingaitike, did Tsvangirai voters who couldn't travel to Harare pay their last respects along the way, the ones kwaaipfuura nako going to her rural home, NO, because he was going to draw sympathy from the people. Surely even if the funeral was state assisted, MDC T as a party had a bigger role to play, my take."