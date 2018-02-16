Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
In Parliament, former diamond executive Lovemore Kurotwi is telling MPs that Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe when he was Mines Minister.

Businessman Lovemore Kurotwi was arrested in 2010 on charges of prejudicing the State of $2 billion in a botched diamond deal after then Mines minister Obert Mpofu accused him of fraud.

Mpofu himself is expected to appear before the Temba Mliswa-led portfolio committee.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - facebook

Comments

1 room cottage to let

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mini stereo system on sale

Smart phones deals

Golf5 on sale

Leather belts on sale

Kitchen units repairing

Lessons for making snacks on offer


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

48 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6774 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7646 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2630 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2866 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2562 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5389 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2212 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2913 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6710 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2776 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2631 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3967 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 806 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8594 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8219 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6802 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9531 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 897 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days