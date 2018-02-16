Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Minister of Home affairs Dr Obert Mpofu is now appearing before the committee on Mines and Energy.

Min. Obert Mpofu: I will not accept any deliberations that will be presided by you [Temba Mliswa].

Apparently, Temba Mliswa visited Mpofu's house at some point and the Minister thinks its a conflict of interest.

Mpofu says Mliswa drove to his house in the dead of the night. Mpofu complained that Mliswa has frequently attacked him in public. Mpofu says he took an oath of secrecy of Cabinet, and cannot talk about his time as Minister of Mines. "I've been attacked by this chairman (Mliswa) in the press."



What parliamentary committee rules say;

1. A witness that refuses to answer a "lawful question" might be in contempt
2. The MPs got it wrong. Once Mpofu gave information that implicated Mliswa, the hearing should have been suspended immediately.



