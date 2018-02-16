WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Home affairs Dr Obert Mpofu is now appearing before the committee on Mines and Energy.Min. Obert Mpofu: I will not accept any deliberations that will be presided by you [Temba Mliswa].Apparently, Temba Mliswa visited Mpofu's house at some point and the Minister thinks its a conflict of interest.Mpofu says Mliswa drove to his house in the dead of the night. Mpofu complained that Mliswa has frequently attacked him in public. Mpofu says he took an oath of secrecy of Cabinet, and cannot talk about his time as Minister of Mines. "I've been attacked by this chairman (Mliswa) in the press."What parliamentary committee rules say;1. A witness that refuses to answer a "lawful question" might be in contempt2. The MPs got it wrong. Once Mpofu gave information that implicated Mliswa, the hearing should have been suspended immediately.