Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Commutter omnibus operators have organised a shut down Harare tomorrow in protest over the Harare City Council's move to relocate them from the Central Business District to the outskirts of t5he city which they say burden their clients in terms of fares.The shut down had initially been slated for February 26 but the organisers moved it to tomorrow citing urgency in dealing with the issue."We are calling upon all commuters and commuting public for a demonstration against slavery treatment in our own country. How can one in sober sense increase the cost of living whilst the government is failing to meet the poverty datum payment," reads the notice to all members."We will not seat and be quite if we are treated as slaves. Arise Harare and lets speak, we are the heart of Zimbabwe and we will not allow City of Harare to do as they please. No person in the CBD on Monday , No car in the CBD until they allow us to get to destination. There decision has no economic sense but they are poised to punish city people. Is this what we call independence."They declared that they do not want to see car in town.