BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

by Staff reporter

kombi ban reversed — City of Harare (@cohsunshinecity) February 22, 2018

Below is his statement in full.

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT PUBLIC WORKS AND NATIONAL HOUSING, ON HARARE METROPOLITAN URBAN TRANSPORTATION DISRUPTIONS.



The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, in its capacity as the authority in charge of the administration of the Urban Councils Act !Chapter 29:503, regrets the hurried decision taken by the Harare City Council to immediately ban commuter omnibuses and kombis from entering the Central Business District without first providing a viable and inexpensive alternative for the commuting public to use.



Accordingly, and in full view of the decentralized function that the Harare City Council would ordinarily exercise by legislative delegation, I, as the responsible Minister, hereby reverse and rescind with immediate effect the said decision and subsequent announcement by the City banning commuter omnibuses and kombis access to the Central Business District until such time that proper and sustainable transit arrangements are put in place for workers and the travelling public. My directive is issued in terms of Section 314 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter29:151.



My directive has been issued in light of the fact that the Council's decision and action are not in the interest of the inhabitants of the Council Area and the Harare Metropolitan Province, to the extent that they hinder free travel by tourists and the general public, and injure the general national and public interest. Accordingly, I have conveyed the reversal and the rescission to the City Council in writing. Kindly note that my directive does not cover unregistered vehicles unlawfully engaged in commuter services such as "mushikashikas". Equally, the directive does not condone other illegal activities such as vending in undesignated places, littering and illegal money changing. These must keep off the streets as required by low.



As the responsible Minister, I apologize to all Harare Residents, Residents of the Harare Metropolitan Province and our valued visitors for the disruptions and inconveniences already suffered. Further, I inform all Residents of the Metropolitan Province that the renewal of the City and other local authorities, along with the orderly restructuring of the City's public transport system, will be properly undertaken by Central Government. All stakeholders, including transport operators, businesses, residents and vendors, through their respective representatives, will be consulted for smooth execution.



Already, significant steps towards developing a Transport Master Plan for the Metropolitan Province of Harare have been undertaken.



Honou J.G. Moyo

Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing.

22/02/18

Local Government Minister July Moyo has revoked Harare City Council's "hurried" decision to ban kombis from CBD.The reason is that there was not enough consultation before the decision was taken and did not serve the interest of the public and encourage the free movement of locals and tourists. He said such a ban could not be instituted without a reasonable 'inexpensive alternative'.The City of Harare also confirmed the lifting of the kombi ban.On Thursday there had been running battles between police and kombi drivers.