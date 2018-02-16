Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Russia has availed 70 academic scholarships in engineering, geology and medicine to eligible Zimbabweans.The pronouncement was made when Russian Ambassador Sergey Bakharev paid a courtesy call on Minister of State for government scholarships in the Office of President Dr Christopher Mushohwe.Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Zimbabwe Mr Bakharev conveyed the good news that Russia is offering 70 academic scholarships in 2018 with high prospects of increasing the figure next year.Areas of medicine, engineering and geology are set to benefit from the fully paid scholarships and Minister Mushohwe announced that they will immediately advertise the opportunity to allow Zimbabweans who meet the minimum requirements to apply.Mr Bakharev noted that the gesture was necessitated by the realisation that Zimbabwe is lagging behind with regards to professionals in neurology, heart transplant and cancerous diseases despite the nation possessing intelligent brains.The Russian Scholarship Scheme will equip and improve the country's human capital resource