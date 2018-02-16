Woman up for attempted murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court for allegedly attacking a Dzivarasekwa woman with a knife accusing her of assaulting her son.Karen Zirabada was not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.She was advised to approach the High Court for bail application and the matter was remanded to March 6.Prosecuting, Linda Gadzikwa, alleges that on February 13, at around 4pm, Zirabada attacked the complainant with a knife on the arm accusing her of assaulting her son.The State further alleges that the complainant sustained serious injuries and she is currently admitted in hospital.