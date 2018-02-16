Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman up for attempted murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 33-YEAR-OLD woman appeared in court for allegedly attacking a Dzivarasekwa woman with a knife accusing her of assaulting her son.

Karen Zirabada was not asked to plead to attempted murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

She was advised to approach the High Court for bail application and the matter was remanded to March 6.

Prosecuting, Linda Gadzikwa, alleges that on February 13, at around 4pm, Zirabada attacked the complainant with a knife on the arm accusing her of assaulting her son.

The State further alleges that the complainant sustained serious injuries and she is currently admitted in hospital.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Murder, #Court, #Arrested

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

Toyota sprinter on sale

Comforters on sale

For sale is sofa

4 roomed house on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Rolex watched on sale

1 room cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 5996 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 6870 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2456 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

3 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2802 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

5 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5328 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3752 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

7 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3882 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

8 hrs ago | 1020 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

8 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2194 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2878 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

9 hrs ago | 6626 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

9 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2758 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 793 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 637 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8438 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

12 hrs ago | 8132 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

12 hrs ago | 6754 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

12 hrs ago | 9310 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

12 hrs ago | 3227 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

12 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

12 hrs ago | 4585 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

12 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days