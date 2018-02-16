Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUSHES in Humanikwa Village, Buhera became an eyesore on Tuesday morning with used condoms strewn all over following an invasion of the area ahead of Morgan Tsvangirai's burial.

The former Prime Minister died in South Africa last week and was laid to rest at his rural home - next to wife Susan - on Tuesday afternoon.

The invasion of Buhera by mourners, consisting of mainly MDC-T supporters, late on Monday had its ugly results.

A number of the 'mourners' turned the bushes around the Tsvangirai homestead into sex havens, something that riled the elders in the area.

In his graveside speech, Chief Makumbe condemned the mourners who violated traditional rules of the area.

"It is very sad to learn that some people violate our traditional beliefs and customs. Vazhinji venyu munobva kuvanhu itaiwo tsika dzakanaka kwese kwamunoenda.

"When others were mourning some people were busy doing evil things and committing adultery. It is not good," said Chief Makumbe.

On Tuesday morning, a villager only identified as Tinashe was seen distributing condoms to gleeful mourners.

Tinashe told H-Metro that his fears were that there will be a number of unwanted pregnancies and infections based on what he witnessed around the place including the nearby school yard.

"When other people were gathered at the Tsvangirai homestead some were taking turns to use the bush and classroom blocks for sex," said Tinashe.

"Rains forced some to look for accommodation and some ended up booking at lodges in Murambinda but most of the lodges were booked by MDC senior officials.

"Besides the condoms found scattered in the bush, I want to believe few mourners had taken condoms with them.

"If there are those, who carried condoms it means they had already planned to abominate our community.

"I am distributing these condoms for free but some are feeling shy to collect them day light pakaipa mukoma," said Tinashe.

However, one mourner felt the offer came too late.

"Hatichamada macondom ako tirikudzokera nhasi wakadii kutipa nezuro wacho," said the mourner.

Source - hmetro

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days