Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BOGUS facebook post on an account opened in Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party, National People's Party, Joice Mujuru's name, has announced her decision to join the MDC Alliance.

"Be ready, be excited, we are joining the MDC Alliance," she announced on her Facebook social networking page Wednesday.



MDC Alliance is a grouping of opposition forces committed to bringing to an end Zanu PF's 38 year old grip on power.

In a statement released by National People's Party's Secretary General's Adv Gift Nyandoro, the party said, "National People's Party's wishes to dismiss the mischievous claim that it has joined MDC alliance. For the record the Twitter account being used to post the falsehoods is fictitious and ;  in any event NPP is a solid member of People's Rainbow Coalition  in  which Dr J.T.R Mujuru is the chosen Presidential Candidate for the progressive People's coalition. Any assertion to the contrary is nothing but lies of the highest order.

"Above everything else NPP remains committed to the formation of a genuine and progressive grand coalition that is people driven and not Twitter negotiated.  Such coalition is not negotiated through fictitious  Twitter accounts but is  done through proper democratic channels which respect rules of mutual engagement.

#Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018.

Adv Gift Nyandoro
NPP Secretary General


Source - ANA
More on: #Mujuru, #MDC, #Alliance

