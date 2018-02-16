Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Corrupt' cop boss dating married female officers

by Ndou Paul
12 hrs ago | Views
Disgruntled Mashonaland Central cops have accused their boss, Officer Commanding Police Mash Central Assistant Commissioner Trust Nhapata, of abuse of office after he failed to give them their Biometric Voters Registration allowances. He is also accused of as dating married women in the force and giving them better posts in return.

Sources from Bindura allege Nhapata is witch hunting anyone who communicates with journalists and so far he has sent a squad to persecute an officer from Mvurwi station whom they allegedly accuse of exposing Nhapata.

It is further alleged that Nhapata is dating a married Officer In Charge at Concession police station.

Apparently, he dumped his family and moved to stay with a top cop Deputy Commissioner General Olga Bungu.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days