Man drops abusive wife for sweet 16

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago
A sweet sixteen is better than my wife!

A man from Bulawayo's Emganwini suburb felt enough was enough as he decided to end his marriage of five years with his wife.

Freedom Ncube has now found comfort in the warm arms of a 16-year-old.

It seems Ncube lost his freedom at his matrimonial home after his wife Sothile Nyathi turned him into a punching bag whenever he asked her where she had slept.

This came to light at Bulawayo magistrates' courts where Ncube was applying for a protection order against his allegedly abusive wife.

"Your worship I'm applying for a protection order against my wife (Sothile). She goes to a night club and comes back in the morning. When I ask her where she slept she beats me up and tells me that I'm a useless man," said Ncube.

Ncube went on to say the alleged abusive and cheeky Sothile had been abusing him since last year and he had since decided to cut ties with her.

"I cannot live with her. She is a monster and I'm afraid she will kill me because whenever she is angry she picks up anything and strikes me with it," said Ncube.

Moyo pleaded with the court to grant him a protection order because night clubs have cut his happiness short in their marriage.

"I don't want to see her anymore in my house. She can go back to her parents' house. It's better for me to be single or start from scratch than staying with someone who does not recognise me as the man in the house. I have even lost respect in the family," lamented Ncube

Nyathi apologised for her actions and promised to be a better wife.

Moyo told the court that he preferred his sweet 16 over Nyathi. "My sweet 16 makes me feel like a real man as compared to Nyathi who denies me sex," lamented Nyathi.

Moyo insisted that she moves out of his house and stay with her parents.

Source - bmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days