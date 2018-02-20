Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Dembare rekindle rivalry in ZNA final

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago
FACT: A blockbuster tie beckons on Sunday when Zimbabwe's sworn football nemesis Highlanders and Dynamos renew their rivalry in the Zimbabwe National Army Charities final match that will be played at the giant National Sports Stadium.

Interestingly, Sunday's encounter between the two adversaries will be played deep in the bowels of National Sports Stadium, the venue where Bosso have struggled to post wins against the Glamour Boys.

Rewind- only the team-Bosso-that had the lethal Ralph Matema managed to silence the boys in blue in their own turf in 2006, but at the National Sports Stadium after struggling to grab wins at Rufaro Stadium.

Banolila, as Matema was warmly known, scored the all important goal.

With regards to the match, many will remember the famous Matema incident of roasting then DeMbare rock solid defender, James Matola, inside out much to the delight of Bosso fans and neutrals.

Statistics indicate that, Bosso who are also on a rebuilding exercise just like DeMbare, have had it tough against the latter anywhere in Zimbabwe, let alone Harare's Rufaro Stadium, where the battle royale used to take place in the past years.

Even during their worst patches, the Glamour Boys have easily beaten Highlanders.

This time around, the venue for the Battle of Zimbabwe has been changed and from yesteryear Bosso player's point of view, history is set to repeat itself at National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Former Warriors player, Danisa Phiri, who was part of the Bosso squad that posted that 2006 eminent victory at National Sports Stadium said:

"I think National Sports Stadium suits Highlanders' type of play one way or the other. In our team we had creative midfielders like Johannes Ngodzo, Honour Gombami and Vusa Nyoni who always shone at National Sports Stadium which is also the advantage of the current Bosso squad.

"The new look Bosso side can always steal the show just like what they did when they beat Chicken Inn in the semi-final tie," said Phiri.

Ex Bosso captain Dazzy Kapenya concurred with Phiri saying Bosso's "touch me not" type of play is always ideal for National Sports Stadium.

"I am not saying Bosso cannot come out with wins at Rufaro, Barbourfields or Luveve Stadium against Dynamos. But I think, National Sports Stadium is more conducive for Highlander's touch me not type of football," said Kapenya.

Coincidentally, in that year (2006), Bosso were under the tutelage of one of their loyal former son – Methembe Ndlovu- and this year, they are mentored by legendary Madinda Ndlovu , formerly a lethal  winger with the country's oldest existing club.

To book their final berth, Dynamos edged Caps United 1-0.

The Bulawayo giants and the Glamour Boys will be meeting for the second time in the ZNA Charities tournament, having first met in 2015 when Highlanders lifted the trophy after posting a 1-0 triumph.

The match was played at Rufaro Stadium and in the following season Highlanders retained the silverware with a penalty shootout win over Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium before Caps United wrested the shield last season at the same venue after a penalty lottery.



Source - bmetro
#ZNA, #Final, #Bosso, #Dembare

