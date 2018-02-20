Latest News Editor's Choice


Hubby's 'all-night prayers' shake marriage

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
AN abused wife told of her sad love story when she claimed her husband was in the habit of going out at night to meet his girlfriend under the pretext that he was attending prayer sessions.

A heartbroken Sithembiso Msebele who was angry at her husband Lovemore Ndlovu for always coming home late after going out to meet his girlfriend bared her soul at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against him.

She said her husband of 30 years started abusing her when she discovered that he now had a mistress.

"I am customarily married to Lovemore Ndlovu and the marriage still exists. My husband has gone violent. He is always harassing me while accusing me of saying bad things about him to the community and relatives.

"He started harassing me in July last year when I discovered that he now has a girlfriend. He is always coming home late and whenever I confront him he beats me up. He has also threatened to kill me.

"Before I discovered that he had been cheating on me he was in the habit of going out at night to meet his girlfriend while lying to me that he was attending prayer sessions. I became suspicious when he was now reporting home late sometimes coming at around 10pm or 4am," said Msebele.

In response, Ndlovu refuted his wife's allegations. He instead blamed her for sexually starving him.

"I do not agree with what she has said. I am not abusing her but she is the one who is not in good books with my mother and that 'beef' actually forced her to leave our homestead and eloped to a 94-year-old man.

"We have been married for 30 years and we have five children together. Just imagine we haven't had sex since 2016, because of that I am planning to have a second wife," an unapologetic Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu's reaction did not go down well with his wife who hit back saying:  "It is not true that his mother left because I was having problems with her. I am also not denying him sex.

"His behaviour of cheating on me is the one that frustrates me. How can I entertain a man who comes home at 4am when I am already awake and preparing to go to work?"

Delivering the judgment presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya, ordered Ndlovu not to insult, assault, or emotionally abuse his wife.



Source - bmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days