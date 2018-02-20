Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pirate taxi hits, kills Grade 2 pupil

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
A pirate taxi knocked down and killed a seven-year-old child in Nkulumane suburb courting the anger of residents who immediately erected huge speed humps in protest.

Njabulo Sibanda, a Grade Two pupil at Mgiqika Primary School was hit by a pirate taxi that was allegedly racing for passengers.

B-Metro visited the area and observed light vehicles having to turn back as they could not drive over the huge humps.  People expressed their anger at the funeral.

"These small cars should be removed from our roads as they are causing many problems and it has gone too far by killing our younger brother, the law has to address this issue seriously," said Allan Ndlovu.

One of the family elders Eddfreey Ndlovu said while the family was still grieving it was not happy at the way the investigations were going.

"The child was buried last Monday and since then we have been visiting the police to hear about the case.

"We were informed the driver identified only as Learnmore had his fingerprints sent to Harare and we will have to wait for the results for the case to go to court. The owner of the car Aleck Thomson has been attending the funeral gatherings and assisting".

Residents expressed fear of the case going cold as they claimed the vehicle belonged to a police officer.

"We realise some of these pirating vehicles belong to police officers hence they will never be successfully moved out of the streets that is why it is better to do what we can and protect ourselves," said a resident, justifying the erection of huge humps.

The Bulawayo City Council has since removed the huge humps and erected properly sized ones to limit the speed of all vehicles. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the death of the child in the accident and that the case was still being investigated.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Pirate, #Taxi, #Grade_2

Comments

Comforters on sale

Jewellery on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Nissan civilian bus

Kitchen units on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Toyota sprinter on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

26 mins ago | 290 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

28 mins ago | 134 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8360 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3835 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3477 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3058 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5436 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4168 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4515 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8421 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1688 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3299 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3798 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3007 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5189 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10557 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2497 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1149 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9318 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2188 Views

'O' Level results today

13 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days