Busted cheat pummels wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

IT would be bad enough to find your partner cheating on you and a Bulawayo woman received a double blow when her husband viciously assaulted her with a knobkerrie after she discovered his four-year relationship with another woman.Bekezela Dube said whenever her philandering husband Bongani Dube had a girlfriend; he subjected her to constant beatings.Bekezela revealed the heartbreaking tale before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who was sitting at the Bulawayo Civil Court.She said her husband's abusive behaviour went a gear up the day she discovered that he was involved in a four-year relationship with another woman from Gwanda."Bongani Dube is my husband and we are married in terms of the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11. For the past 15 years we have been married he has been abusing me. Whenever he has a girlfriend he beats me up even in the presence of our children, the latest incident being on 4 February when he beat me up with a knobkerrie."The reason being that I had questioned him about his (cheating) behaviour. It was also after I discovered that he had been in a four-year relationship with another woman from Gwanda."At the height of the domestic dispute he also assaulted my mother who was reprimanding him. I am now living in fear because of his abusive behaviour," said Bekezela.She further said her husband had several girlfriends adding that his philandering behaviour was putting her at the risk of contracting diseases.A remorseful Bongani didn't dispute his wife's accusations."It is true that I assaulted her. I am sorry for what I did to her. I got angry after I found her talking to another man and I suspected that they were in a relationship," said a seemingly repentant Bongani.Following his "repentance", the magistrate ordered him not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse his wife.