Outrage over shebeen legalisation

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE proposed legalisation of shebeens by government has sparked raging debate from alcohol selling outlets, churches and even lawyers, who argue that Bulawayo City by-laws are at the risk of being flaunted willy-nilly.A pastor at a local church, New Assemblies of God situated in Emakhandeni suburb, Admire Kashiri said when his church applied for a piece of land from the City Fathers, they were allocated a stand a few hundred metres from an existing liquor store.Consumption of alcohol is not allowed at liquor stores, customers buy and drink elsewhere."Apart from the loud music and rowdy behaviour from drunken patrons as a church we feel legalising shebeens is going against what we are preaching as Christians," said Kashiri.A lawyer who spoke to B-Metro also queried what he called a potential 'separate application of the law'."In simple terms when someone wants to open a nightclub or sports bar he is required to get the consent of residents that live in that area among other strict requirements. If residents resist or petition against the opening of the nightclub then it's game over."It's common knowledge that residents have in the past resisted plans by nightclub owners to operate in their communities so I do not foresee residents accepting the legalisation of shebeens unless if their views are ignored and not taken into consideration", said the lawyer.For now shebeens remain illegal and police conduct frequent raids on the joints arresting the owners and patrons. The alcohol is confiscated by law enforcement officers.Feeling the heat in the event that shebeens are legalised are liquor stores, informally known as bottle stores.One such businesswoman is Primrose Ndlela."It's obviously a threat to my business so I would rather sell the bottle store now when it's still worth something instead of waiting to be pushed out of business by shebeens," said Ndlela whose alcohol selling outlet is in Entumbane suburb.Although it was difficult to get estimates on the number of shebeens in the city, a survey in Cowdray Park by this publication revealed that there were more than 20 such outlets. Bulawayo has 29 wards and almost all wards have an illegal beer outlet in one form or another.