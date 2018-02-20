Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outrage over shebeen legalisation

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE proposed legalisation of shebeens by government has sparked raging debate from alcohol selling outlets, churches and even lawyers, who argue that Bulawayo City by-laws are at the risk of being flaunted willy-nilly.

A  pastor at a local church, New Assemblies of God situated in Emakhandeni suburb, Admire Kashiri said when his church applied for a piece of land from the City Fathers, they were allocated a stand a few hundred metres from an existing liquor store.

Consumption of alcohol is not allowed at liquor stores, customers buy and drink elsewhere.

"Apart from the loud music and rowdy behaviour from drunken patrons as a church we feel legalising shebeens is going against what we are preaching as Christians," said Kashiri.

A lawyer who spoke to B-Metro also queried what he called a potential 'separate application of the law'.

"In simple terms when someone wants to open a nightclub or sports bar he is required to get the consent of residents that live in that area among other strict requirements. If residents resist or petition against the opening of the nightclub then it's game over.

"It's common knowledge that residents have in the past resisted plans by nightclub owners to operate in their communities so I do not foresee residents accepting the legalisation of shebeens unless if their views are ignored and not taken into consideration",  said the lawyer.

For now shebeens remain illegal and police conduct frequent raids on the joints arresting the owners and patrons. The alcohol is confiscated by law enforcement officers.

Feeling the heat in the event that shebeens are legalised are liquor stores, informally known as bottle stores.

One such businesswoman is Primrose Ndlela.

"It's obviously a threat to my business so I would rather sell the bottle store now when it's still worth something instead of waiting to be pushed out of business by shebeens," said Ndlela whose alcohol selling outlet is in Entumbane suburb.

Although it was difficult to get estimates on the number of shebeens in the city, a survey in Cowdray Park by this publication revealed that there were more than 20 such outlets.  Bulawayo has 29 wards and almost all wards have an illegal beer outlet in one form or another.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Legal, #Shebeen, #Outrage

Comments

Kitchen units on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Hisense fridge on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Rolex watched on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

On sale are jewellery boxes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

32 mins ago | 401 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

34 mins ago | 176 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8503 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3631 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3095 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5481 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4187 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4525 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8487 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3313 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3828 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3015 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4754 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5195 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10583 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9361 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

14 hrs ago | 2191 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days