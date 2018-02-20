Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Obert Mpofu, Mliswa clash

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday refused to give evidence before a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy regarding diamond mining activities under his watch as Mines and Mining Development Minister.

Dr Mpofu vowed "never" to subject himself to a committee chaired by Mr Temba Mliswa whom he said had been using every platform to denigrate him. There was a heated exchange between Dr Mpofu on one hand and Mr Mliswa and some legislators on the other.



The committee had invited Dr Mpofu to respond to issues of corporate governance at Chiadzwa diamond mining fields, which saw former President Mugabe saying the country had lost about $15 billion worth of diamonds through leakages.

Trouble started when Dr Mpofu refused to withdraw his statement to the effect that he did not need to be lectured to by Mr Mliswa since he had been in Parliament since 1987. Earlier on, Dr Mpofu had said it was not proper for him to explain issues regarding a ministry that he no longer superintended.

"I do not know which precedence has been set that former ministers are subjected to operations that they experienced when they were in those ministries. I do not think I am obliged unless you convince me that I am," said Dr Mpofu.

When Mr Mliswa explained provisions of the Standing Orders Dr Mpofu said he did not want to be lectured upon, plunging the discussion into limbo.

"This is not a zanu-pf Politburo," quipped Mr Mliswa drawing Dr Mpofu's ire.

Dr Mpofu said the committee had not formally invited him, but had come after he read in the media that legislators were due to meet him yesterday.

Dr Mpofu said he would "never" give evidence before a committee chaired by Mr Mliswa because he had been on a crusade to malign him on several platforms.

"I have been abused so many times by you Honourable Chair. You have said so many things, attacking me and maligning me. You have Nicodemusly come to my house 600 kilometres from Harare to discuss these issues," he said.
Related Stories:

Mr Mliswa shot back accusing him of lying saying the only time he came to his residence, he was still in Zanu-PF.

"Yes, but as long as you are sitting there as chairperson, I will never cooperate," said Dr Mpofu.

Dr Mpofu stuck to his guns even upon being told that he should have expressed  his concerns in writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

''You visited my house and even implicated the Speaker," he said.

Earlier on, Mr Lovemore Kurotwi,  who was a shareholder of Canadile, a firm that extracted diamonds at Chiadzwa, said they had protested against Dr Mpofu's directive to pay Harare lawyer Mr Farai Mutamangira $600 000 because no legal service had been rendered to them.

Mr Kurotwi said he had complained to former President Robert Mugabe that he was being victimised by Dr Mpofu because he had refused to give him a $10 million bribe for approving a special grant to mine diamonds at Chiadzwa.

He, however, said he could not absolve former President Mugabe from the allegations since he did not do anything after the report.

"The way he defended Minister Mpofu, I am left with no option but to think so. I expected investigations of some form. If you report to the highest office, and nothing happens where do you go?" said Mr Kurotwi.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mliswa, #Mpofu, #Clash

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mushrooms for sale

Hisense fridge on sale

Comforters on sale

1 room cottage to let

Rolex watched on sale

Training for making detergents

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

16 mins ago | 138 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

19 mins ago | 71 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 748 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1176 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3484 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8118 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3018 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5379 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 893 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4144 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8312 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1681 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3275 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

8 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

8 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

8 hrs ago | 3721 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 2998 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4735 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5181 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10529 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2488 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3236 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1148 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2845 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9274 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2185 Views

'O' Level results today

13 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

13 hrs ago | 1570 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days