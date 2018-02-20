News / National
Zanu-PF youths exude confidence
The ZANU-PF Midlands Youth League is confident the revolutionary party, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, will win the forthcoming harmonised elections by a landslide.
The provincial youth league said the party is busy oiling its election campaign machinery centred on massive voter mobilisation. In an interview on Wednesday, Zanu-PF Midlands Youth League chairperson Cde Edmore Samambwa said victory for the ruling party was certain.
"We are very confident that we are going to romp to victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections. We will win with a landslide, there is no doubt about that considering that we have been oiling our election campaign machinery centred on mobilisation of voters," said Cde Samambwa.
He said the party was heading in the right direction under the guidance of President Mnangagwa.
"Our party is heading in the right direction under the guidance of President Mnangagwa. His policies are appreciated by everyone so we are confident that people will vote for him. We are busy doing all the ground work hence we will prevail over our rivals who appear to be disorganised and confused at the moment," said Cde Samambwa.
Cde Samambwa said the youths from the province were ready to defend the party's legacy through the ballot box.
"Youths from the Midlands Province are ready to defend the party's legacy through the ballot and we will not disappoint. We understand the significant role played by the revolutionary party in the struggle and we are ready to defend that. I urge all Zanu-PF youths to turnout in their numbers to make sure that our President wins the elections with a landslide margin," said Cde Samambwa.
He said the Zanu-PF youth league in the province will launch the #ED HasMyVote campaign, aimed at drumming up support for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party ahead of elections.
Source - the herald