Former CBZ boss sued

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
Former CBZ Holdings Limited group chief executive officer Mr Nyasha Makuvise has been dragged before the High Court for failing to pay for air tickets and service fees amounting to $12 766.

Mr Makuvise engaged the services of Traverze Travel (Private) Limited to book and pay for his air ticket in advance. In terms of the agreement, Mr Makuvise was supposed to pay for the air ticket and the services rendered by Traverze within seven days of ticketing.

According to the summons filed at the High Court on February 20, he did not make the payment as  agreed. The travel agent, through its lawyers Mutamangira & Associates, is claiming $12 766 plus interest.

Traverze is also seeking an order for costs against Mr Makuvise on a higher scale. In May 2015, Mr Makuvise entered a verbal agreement with Traverze for the booking and provision of air tickets.

"It was a term of agreement that the defendant would pay its tickets and service fees within seven days of ticketing," reads the plaintiff's declaration.

"Plaintiff proceeded to use its own resources to purchase air tickets on behalf of the defendant, and the defendant proceeded to take flights to destinations of choice.

"In breach of the agreement and the plaintiff's standard terms of business, the defendant failed, neglected or refused to pay for the air tickets and the service fees."

Despite demand, it is claimed, Mr Makuvise has refused, neglected or failed to pay the outstanding debt.

Source - the herald
Most Popular In 7 Days