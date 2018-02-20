Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt slams MDC-T violence

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago
THE Government yesterday condemned the violence that characterised the burial of the late MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai on Tuesday saying the police will decisively deal with perpetrators.

At the burial party youths attacked co-deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe and the party's secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

The pair had to seek refuge in a hut which the youths, allegedly aligned to MDC-T acting president Mr Nelson Chamisa, also tried to torch.

Dr Khupe accused Mr Chamisa of putting a hit on her saying she was a stumbling block to the ascendancy of the latter to the presidency of the opposition party.

In an interview yesterday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture, Dr Obert Mpofu, said the Government was disturbed by the violence that marred the burial of Mr Tsvangirai.

Dr Mpofu said police are investigating the matter and will soon issue a statement regarding the progress of their investigations.

"We're very disturbed with what is happening, especially what happened in Buhera at the burial service of the late former Prime Minister (Tsvangirai). The law enforcement agents will deal with perpetrators of violence without fear or favour," said Dr Mpofu.

"We are serious about this and the police will be issuing a public statement in due course, advising people against this kind of behaviour. I can't disclose further on the case because those are operational details that the police are dealing with."

He reiterated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's message that political violence will not be tolerated.

"The President has made it very clear that the Government will not tolerate any form of violence from any political formation and party. We have been appealing to political parties, leadership of parties to resolve their differences amicably without having to resort to any form of violence," he said.

The MDC-T violence saw the party's national spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu quitting the party on Tuesday saying he cannot associate with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery.

The US Embassy in Harare also condemned the political violence saying it has no place in the new dispensation.

"The US Gov strongly condemns the violence that occurred today @ the funeral for Morgan Tsvangirai," the embassy posted on its Twitter handle.  "He stood in opposition of such violence & there exists no place for these types of actions today in Zimbabwe, as the country moves forward."

Source - chronicle
