Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Who is DIDG/Transnet Consortium?

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
"A SLEEPING giant has finally woken up". Those were the words of Mr Larry Mavima, the board chairman of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), a strategic enabler in the economy that had been reduced to a pale shadow of its former glory. Indeed the country's sole railway service provider is back on the rails after taking delivery of leased equipment in Bulawayo on Wednesday under a $400 million recapitalisation deal with the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet.

The newly acquired equipment is part of the agreement inked by NRZ and DIDG/Transnet under an interim solution scheme meant to give the firm a grip while modalities of the $400 million package are being finalised. While Transnet is a well-known entity in South Africa, many people have since the announcement of the deal last August, been asking who really DIDG is and where does or did it come from? Some have also queried why Government opted for the consortium's tender bid out of the six shortlisted ones who were part of about 82 initial bidders. The six included DIDG/Transnet, Sino Hydro, China Civil Engineering, Crowhat International (from Europe), Croax Private Ltd (South Africa) and Malaysia SMH Rail.

Well, according to executive chairman, Mr Donovan Chimhandamba, DIDG began in 2016 as an offshoot of the Zimbabwean-owned Diaspora social networks namely Brawlers in Business and Brawlers Golf Society. He said membership drawn from these networks came together to devise a plan that sought to mobilise resources and aggregate efforts towards investing in Zimbabwe. This action, said the executive chair, was propelled by the recognition of the Zimbabwe National Diaspora Policy, which was approved by the Government in 2016.

"This led to the formation of DIDG, a wholly owned, fully controlled and spearheaded by Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora," said Mr Chimhandamba.

To date DIDG has a membership of over 1 500 spread predominantly across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, North America (United States of America and Canada) the United Kingdom and Australia.

The group's strategic investment focus is on sectors such as transport, Information Communication Technology, agriculture, water, mining, engineering and construction and mineral beneficiations. In light of its strategic focus, Mr Chimhandamba said, DIDG partnered with one of the largest logistic companies in Africa, Transnet, a South African company, to form the consortium, taking advantage of the logistic firm's technical experience while the Diaspora group was bringing in financial support in the $400 million NRZ rehabilitation project.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the first batch of the equipment consignment comprising 150 wagons, seven locomotives and seven passenger coaches received by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said: "The consortium's proposal offered a more comprehensive solution to the recovery of NRZ, which is what is needed to revive the organisation from its current state.

Moreover, the proposal offered an off-NRZ balance sheet funding solution, without recourse to Government guarantees, thus addressing one major challenge the NRZ always faced in its efforts to acquire funding."

Under the arrangement, NRZ will lease 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches as an interim solution to its resource gaps. The $400 million recapitalisation programme involves rehabilitation and renewal of plant and equipment, rolling stock, signalling and telecommunications infrastructure as well as supporting information technology systems. This entails carrying out phased replacements of locomotives, wagons and other machinery and installing adequate yard lighting and reliable power supply.

It is hoped in the next three years, NRZ will be operating at a profit. 


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #DIDG, #Consortium

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Funcargo on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Training for making detergents

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

31 mins ago | 379 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

33 mins ago | 169 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3606 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8487 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3904 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3090 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5476 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4184 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4523 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8478 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3312 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3826 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10582 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9358 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2191 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days