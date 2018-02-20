Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judgment date set for lawyer for 'defrauding' home seeker

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE judgment date for Bulawayo lawyer Russell Dzete, who allegedly ganged up with two accomplices and defrauded an unsuspecting home seeker of more than $13 000, has been set for March 15.

The home seeker used $9 500 to develop the stand and as a result he was prejudiced of a total amount of $22 840.

Dzete (34) of Athlone Flats in the city centre and his accomplice, Austin Moyo (62) will appear before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza to know their fate.

Dzete's alleged accomplice Cavan Maibvise is still on the run.

Dzete, who was employed at Marondedze, Mukuku and Partners Law firm in Bulawayo which has since been placed under curatorship, allegedly connived with Moyo and Maibvise to defraud the complainant of her money.

The trio allegedly produced a fake identity document with particulars of Mr Nhlanhla Sibanda, the owner of a stand in Selbourne Park suburb, and swindled Ms Noria Kairezi of $13 340 for  the residential stand.

Moyo allegedly masqueraded as Mr Ncube and signed the agreement of sale on his behalf.

The court head that Ms Kairezi discovered that she had been duped when she started developing the stand.

The stand owner approached her and denied ever selling the stand.

She confronted Dzete who promised to refund her but he has since allegedly failed to do so.

Prosecuting, Mr Tinashe Dzipe said sometime in November 2015, Dzete connived with Moyo and Maibvise to defraud Ms Kairezi and her late husband of their money.

The court heard that Maibvise placed an advertisement in a local newspaper indicating that he was selling a residential stand in Bulawayo's Selbourne Park suburb.

Ms Kairezi who was looking for a residential stand saw the advert and contacted Maibvise. The two agreed to meet so that Ms Kairezi could view the stand.

Mr Dzipe said: "The complainant was satisfied with the size of the stand and she agreed to buy it upon being assured by Maibvise that the transaction would be handled by lawyers."

On December 2 in 2015, Maibvise invited Ms Kairezi to Dzete's offices to finalise the sale of the property.

"The accused reassured the complainant that all the papers were in order and she was satisfied with Dzete's explanation on the strength that he was a lawyer. Sometime in March 2016 after paying for the stand, the complainant proceeded to occupy the residential stand and developed it to the tune of $9 500," said Mr Dzipe.

He said Dzete failed to honour the agreement pertaining to the refund of all the money spent  by the complainant, resulting in the complainant making a report leading to Dzete's arrest. Ms Kairezi was prejudiced of a total amount of $22 840.

In another matter still before the courts, Dzete allegedly ganged up with Moyo, Binary Mkandla, Edmund Makonese and Simangaliso Muringi and defrauded three home seekers of $38 600 and R60 000 by selling them non-existent stands last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroncle

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Funcargo on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Training for making detergents

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

30 mins ago | 373 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

33 mins ago | 166 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 870 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3603 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8482 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3901 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3088 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 484 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5472 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4184 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4522 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8473 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3311 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3825 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10579 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9354 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days