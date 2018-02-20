Latest News Editor's Choice


Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
Morgan Tsvangirai's widow Elizabeth was forced to leave Humanikwa village in Buhera soon after the burial of her husband unable to attend post-burial ceremonies after suffering relentless abuse at the hands of her late spouses' family members.

Tension seemed high in the family of the late former founding leader of the opposition MDC-T party, Morgan Tsvangirai, when his widow Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai, remained seated when the family was being introduced.

Elizabeth did not go on the stage when the rest of the Tsvangirai family stood up at Freedom Square, which is also called Robert Mugabe square, where Tsvangirai's life was being celebrated. The body of the veteran opposition leader was brought to the venue so that MDC-T Supporters could say goodbye to their revered leader.

The former prime minister's oldest son, Edwin, introduced the Tsvangirai family except for his stepmother. He went on to urge the MDC-T party to respect the family and to stop showing disunity at his father's funeral.

This follows reports that the Tsvangirai family has disowned Elizabeth and is planning to grab Morgan Tsvangirai's entire estate. Tsvangirai's mother was present at the celebrations, despite boycotting the memorial service held on Sunday.

Gogo Lydia Tsvangirai, made waves on Saturday when she was eavesdropped by ZBC News, threatening to commit suicide if Elizabeth and Nelson Chamisa showed their faces.

The torment endured by Tsvangirai's wife has been roundly condemned as nothing short of a disgrace.

More to follow...

Source - Dailynews

