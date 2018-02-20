Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe resumes diamond auctions

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE conducted a diamond auction sale this month, as production of the precious stones gradually recovers after slumping to an all-time low of less than two million carats from peak levels of 12 million carats, businessdigest can reveal.

Last year, Zimbabwe did not auction the mineral, but stockpiled its rough stones in the aftermath of a botched merger plan by then mines minister Walter Chidhakwa.

Diamond production is this year seen growing to 3,5 million carats.

Diamond production by the southern African country, which has been mired in controversy since the discovery of alluvial deposits in 2006 in the Eastern highlands province, is slowly recovering-after government kicked out all miners and took over mining operations.

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), an entity formed in 2016 after the amalgamation of all the diamond mining operations in Marange in the eastern province of Manicaland, is now the sole company extracting the precious stones in the area.

ZCDC, which was recapitalised to the tune of US$80 million by the country's central bank was by last year only producing between 95 000 carats and 100 000 carats against a target of nearly 400 000 carats.

Zimbabwe can potentially earn as much as US$30 million every month from the projected production targets.

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe acting MD Masimba Chandavengerwa said the country had auctioned part of its diamond stockpile this month after failing to conduct sales last year.

He said another auction sale would be held this month.

"The first auction was held this month; another one is due to be held this month," said Chandavengerwa, adding that details surrounding all "diamond matters" would be disclosed by the mining minister during a press conference today.

When contacted for comment, Mines minister Winston Chitando said he would "give an update on the issue in the next coming few days".

Last month, Chitando said government would soon unveil a "modus operandi which covers accountability" as part of efforts to foster transparency in the extraction of the precious stones.

Shortly after disbanding the murky mining operations in Chiadzwa in 2016, Zimbabwe's former longtime ruler Robert Mugabe suggested the country could have been prejudiced a staggering US$15 billion in potential revenue due to leakages blighting the sector.

Parliament has since opened a probe around the missing US$15 billion.

Following a recent visit this month to Botswana by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is considering processing its gems in the neighbouring country-whose economy is largely supported by diamond extraction.

Following the discovery of the gems over a decade ago, Zimbabwe was reportedly sitting on deposits that could satisfy 25% of global demand.

But the southern African country has not yet registered any significant gain from the mineral-ever since commercial extraction commenced in 2008.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zim Ind

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Funcargo on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Training for making detergents

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

30 mins ago | 370 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

33 mins ago | 165 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8474 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3626 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3503 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3087 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5469 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4184 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8468 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3309 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3825 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10578 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9352 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days