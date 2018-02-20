Chamisa's youths urged to desist from violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC-T youth wing in Bulawayo has warned fellow youth to desist from being used as pawns to fan political violence by their party leaders in the run-up to this year's elections.This comes in the wake of a brutal attack on MDC-T vice-president, Thokozani Khupe (pictured), organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe and secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora by suspected party youth during former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera on Tuesday.Khupe and Mwonzora had to seek refuge at a nearby homestead, as the youth, believed to be sympathetic to interim MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa, bayed for their blood.MDC-T Bulawayo youth spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe yesterday urged the opposition party to rein-in rogue elements bent on tarnishing its image through acts of violence."The rogue elements must be stopped forthwith and must desist from acting violently towards chosen leaders, who were mandated with the responsibility of taking the party to the next congress. We must be vigilant and guard against being used as instruments of violence," he said."We shall render all support and protection to our elected VP [Khupe]. Our departed leader used to preach peace and peace we shall have as the youth wing. We are very saddened and really at a loss for words with what transpired at the burial of the people's hero Tsvangirai."Dzirutwe described the violent youth, as unruly elements, who continuously masquerade as "vanguards" of the party, before condemning them for what he termed barbaric and undemocratic action."As the youth wing, we call upon the relevant leaders to sort their differences, for we shall not be your pawns of violence. The youth of today is hopeful and sees a future sustainable work, education, working economy, away from violence," he said."As a youth wing, we believe in ideology and tolerance of pluralism. We are not a private army and we shall stick to the dictates of the constitution that guides and binds us."This is the second time that Khupe and Bhebhe have fallen victim to attack by the so-called party youth, who last year pounced on senior party officials at the Bulawayo offices and attacked them for boycotting the MDC Alliance signing ceremony.Khupe, Bhebhe and party chairman, Lovemore Moyo are against the allocation of Matabeleland parliamentary seats to alliance members, arguing that the MDC-T has never lost an election in the provinces.