Villagers forced by Zanu PF activists to attend village cleansing ritual

by Stephen Jakes
12 hrs ago | Views
Villagers in Sanyati District, Ward 2 Westwood village a case of harassment and intimidation were reportedly forced to attend a village cleansing ceremony conducted by traditional healers.

Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that Clara Mhizha and Laiza Chikerema from West Wood village were harassed and intimidated by Zanu PF activists John Khumalo and Stephen Kurete by being forced to attend a village cleansing ceremony in which elderly villagers.

"A traditional healer was hired to cleanse the village however some elderly villagers failed to contribute towards financing the activity. Kurete falsely accused elderly villagers of being witches and reiterated that during the Chimurenga wars witches used to be killed. He said with the coming of elections suspected witches will be dealt with accordingly," said ZPP.

Source - Byo24News

