BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council has announced that stakeholders, commuter omnibus operators, informal traders and residents operating from the Basch terminus will be relocated in preparation for the construction of Egodini mall which will commence on the 1st of March, 2018."All stakeholders will be guided by the City Council as they move to the respective designated areas which are: Lobengula Street between 11th and 13th Avenue - For commuter omnibuses (areas from Bellevue to Pumula, Informal traders and food caravans, Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue - For commuter omnibuses (All routes using Luveve road) informal traders and food caravans, City Hall - Addition of the Richmond route only, Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue - for a selected public transport company and informal traders, Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue - routes to the northern areas, food caravans and informal traders," announced the council."For more details please contact City Council on (09) 71290 or callcentre@citybyo.co.zw."