Shalom Project Trust condemns attack on Khupe

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Shalom Project Trust director Anglistone Sibanda has condemned in strongest terms the tribal and physical attack on MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe by party's acting President Nelson Chamisa's supporters at Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera on Tuesday.Sibanda said the actions by the Chamisa youths are not only appalling, disgusting, and barbaric but they exhibit the deep seated Gukurahundist attitudes and mindsets in their tribe."How dare they use the term "dissident" ngadzokere kuMatabeland? That statement evokes memories of Gukurahundi and exposes what we have always suspected that Nelson Chamisa is a surrogate of Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who used that term to launch Gukurahundi in 1983," he said."It is sad for a so called democratic movement to behave this way and marks sad reality that Zimbabwean politics is no safe space for women and more so for people of Matabeleland in particular. They should have removed her through a democratic process through which she became the VP. We are not taking the dissident " sentiment lightly. This is a dangerous culture that we must eradicate from our society."