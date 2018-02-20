Latest News Editor's Choice


Heal Zimbabwe condemns the MDC T intra-party violence

by Stephen Jakes
Heal Zimbabwe strongly has condemned the intraparty political violence that took place during at the burial of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai in Humanikwa Village, Buhera on 20 February 2018.

A group of youths attacked Vice President, Thokozani Khupe and the party's Secretary General, Mr Douglas Mwonzora accusing them of fanning divisions in the party.

"Heal Zimbabwe is equally concerned over the ill-treatment and harassment of both Tsvangirai's widow, Mrs Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai and his mother Gogo Tsvangirai by some party members during the funeral," said the trust.

"Heal Zimbabwe subscribes to the principle of non-violent resolution of conflicts and views tolerance of divergent political views as a key ingredient in the attainment of peace and social cohesion in the country. In light of this, Heal Zimbabwe implores the MDC-T to find amicable and peaceful means to address conflicts within the party. Heal Zimbabwe notes that if such conflicts remain unresolved, they can compromise prospects for peaceful elections."

 The trust said it also implores Political parties to remain guided by the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties which stipulates that "NO political party or any of its members or supporters, and NO candidate or any of his or her supporters, may: (a) use violence, or threaten violence or incite or encourage the use of violence, against anyone on account of his or her political opinions or membership or support of a political party or participation in the election and (b) intimidate, or incite or encourage the intimidation, of anyone on account of his or her political opinions or membership or support of a political party; act in a way that may provoke violence or intimidation."

Heal Zimbabwe said it mplores the police to apprehend and enforce the law by bringing to book all perpetrators of violence.

"Heal Zimbabwe also urges political parties to reign in on their supporters so that they desist from perpetrating violence," said the trust.

Source - Byo24News

