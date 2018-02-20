'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

News / National

by Staff reporter

HOME Affairs minister, Obert Mpofu says the new political dispensation which has seen the assumption of power by President Emmerson Mnangagwa needs people who are not corrupt.He was giving the closing marks Wednesday at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) reception ceremony for equipment hired from South Africa to compliment the company's decrepit stock.The former minister of mines suggested that Mnangagwa's administration was more serious and committed to tackling corruption and fostering development in the country.