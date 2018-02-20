Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

by BBC
9 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has "forgiven" a newsreader who accidentally killed him off during a live TV broadcast.

Peter Ndoro - a former BBC journalist who now works for South Africa's SABC - mistakenly said Mr Ramaphosa had died on Wednesday, 14 February.

He had meant to say Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition, had passed away.

Mr Tsvangirai died the same day former President Jacob Zuma stepped down.

Mr Ndoro has been off air since - but this morning revealed he would be back on SABC this Monday after Mr Ramaphosa "graciously" accepted his apology.


To be fair, it did not seem as if the accidental announcement had bothered Mr Ramaphosa in the slightest.

A suggestion Mr Ndoro had lost his job over the incident left Mr Ramaphosa looking "visibly shocked", according to the privately owned News24 site.

It is not the first time that Mr Ndoro has had a slip of the tongue which put someone in their grave earlier than they should have been....



Source - BBC

