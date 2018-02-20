Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T co-vice-president Elias Mudzuri, who wants the opposition party to convene an extraordinary congress to select the next president, is pushing for the hiring of external lawyers to interpret certain provisions of the party constitution, as succession battles intensify.Mudzuri said it was important for people to get the right interpretation of the party constitution so as to have an appreciation of what should be done to end the confusion in the party."We have the party's secretary-general (Douglas) Mwonzora, who is a lawyer (and) can interpret to us the constitution. What is clear is that we should go for congress. The secretary-general knows the constitution. I am just an engineer. Our constitution needs to be taken to lawyers who can interpret it," Mudzuri said."We need good lawyers who can interpret our constitution. If need be, let there be external lawyers who can come in and help to interpret our constitution. We want to work on the truth and deliver leadership accepted by everyone."We want to bring sanity to mischievous behaviour by some members in the party. Our society will not forgive us if we fail to unite. We must align ourselves first for us to talk about a successful MDC Alliance."On suggestions by some party members that they do not have the US$2 million required to hold a congress, Mudzuri pointed out that if there was no money for an extraordinary congress, then the party should not take part in the country's general elections.