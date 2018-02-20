Chamisa blasts the police force

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Acting Movement for Democratic Change President Nelson Chamisa has angrily responded to the fatal shooting by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers that rocked Harare central business district yesterday evening in an anti-kombi operation.Chamisa said the excessive use of force by police should be the reason why the force should be a police turned from police force to police service."Sad news about commuters and loss of lives by innocent civilians in Harare CBD…. The disrespectful treatment of citizens by government is barbaric."Excessive use of force by police is more the reason why we must turn our police into 'police service' as opposed to police force," said Chamisa via micro blogging Twitter.Meanwhile, Mt Pleasant independent candidate for 2018 advocate Fadzayi Mahere said her heart broke when she heard about the fatal incident hence justice should prevail."My heart breaks to learn that innocent lives were lost at hands of the police. Justice has to be done."Never again must a life be lost because our public officials are disorganized and our would be protectors have zero regard for human life," she tweeted.