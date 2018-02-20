Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T acting president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa gave a rare applause of the Zanu-PF Government for setting aside political differences and putting in place vibrant mechanisms to ensure former Prime Minister, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai got a befitting burial.Addressing thousands of mourners at Humanikwa Village, Mr Chamisa singled out Zanu-PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Monica Mutsvangwa saying their presence at Mr Tsvangirai's burial exuded maturity, tolerance and was a precursor for national healing ahead of elections.Government assisted in the repatriation of Mr Tsvangirai's body from South Africa, promised to meet his medical bills, funded his funeral and provided two military helicopters to ferry the body and relatives to Buhera where it was interred on Tuesday."To those people representing Government, I say they are strong and courageous. It takes courage for sheep to mingle with lions. Let us honour them for the role they have played. We salute and honour them. Love defeats everything. Love covers everything. Love is what made them to be here, they felt it necessary to mourn with us."So we thank you Amai Muchinguri, what you have done is a very good lesson to our people. Amai Mutsvangwa, thank you."I have discovered that we still lack tolerance in this country. Political violence is an outcome of intolerance. That is the problem. You don't humiliate or insult others at a funeral. No, let us respect our visitors so that we build one nation, one country, one people and one victory.That is what we want. I actually expected (President) ED to be here because he called me saying Mr 'President', I want to come and join you. I said to him you are welcome because this is a liberated zone, but instead he dispatched some emissaries. We honour you our representatives from Government," said Mr Chamisa.Muchinguri-Kashiri represented President Mnangagwa and Zanu- PF party while Mutsvangwa attended in her official capacity as the face of Manicaland in Government.Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri described the late Mr Tsvangirai as a champion for workers rights and a visionary."I would like to say the work, which was done by the late Tsvangirai is being shown by the numbers of people who are here. It shows the character and values he was following. He was a person who put people ahead of himself. He brought people together. We worked with him during the time of the Government of National Unity. It was the most difficult time. He was a family man," she said.Minister Mutsvangwa also said she saw it befitting to mourn Mr Tsvangirai given his distinct exploits."I represent everyone in Manicaland, and I found it befitting to attend the funeral in my capacity as the Minister for Manicaland. I also worked with him during the time of the Government of National Unity as a Minister. It is again our culture that when one dies we mourn that person regardless of political differences," she said.Zanu-PF Buhera West legislator Oliver Mandipaka and former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara also attended the burial.National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku said the death of Mr Tsvangirai would not affect the growth of democracy in the country as there were many routes that could be taken to achieve it.Prof Madhuku said although there were many lessons that could be drawn from the late MDC-T leader, those who have been left behind would still continue fighting for democracy."It is a sad moment. It is a moment to reflect on what Morgan has contributed to the democratic movement. His death will not affect the growth of democracy in the country as there are enough roots that he put in place that will enable us to move forward," he said.Prof Madhuku said he drew lessons of courage and love for one another from the life of the late Tsvangirai.