Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The succession fights in the Movement for Democratic Change party continued today (Friday) as Vice President Thokozani Khupe snubbed a national council meeting held at the party headquarters with Acting President, Nelson Chamisa saying repeated efforts to resolve differences have yielded to nothing as she is not picking calls, Chat263 reported.

Chamisa who presided over the meeting and was flanked by Deputy President Elias Mudzuri insisted that the party had followed due processes in appointing him to take charge of the movement adding that they are working to iron out differences with Khupe.

He added that other executive members including vice president Mudzuri and Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora were in agreement with the new developments, adding that the party was united and working towards winning the 2018 elections which are due in less that four months.

Khupe has insisted that she is the Acting President as she was the only Tsvangirai's deputy to emerge from an elective congress but Chamisa shot down this argument saying the amended constitution acknowledges three deputies who all have equal powers.

Source - chat263
More on: #Chamisa, #Khupe, #MDc-T

Comments

