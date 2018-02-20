Mutambara warns MDC-T members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former deputy Prime Minister Author Mutambara has warned MDC-T members to be wary of Zanu PF which he accused of being violent.Mutambara was addressing mourners who gathered at the Tsvangirai homestead in Buhera where he whipped up the MDC-T crowd with a partisan speech filled with hate, accusing Mugabe's administration of having almost killed Tsvangirai."We cannot allow the assistance given by the government to Morgan Tsvangirai to fool us into enabling Zanu PF to achieve any moral equivalence,"Zanu PF's criminal culpability in the violation of our people and brutalization of Morgan Tsvangirai for 30 years must be acknowledged. We must say never again."He saluted Tsvangirai, describing him as a "great Zimbabwean, a great African, a national hero, the people's president"."We are mourning a great Zimbabwean a great African. He has courage, he walked a difficult journey. He was arrested, harassed and brutalised by Robert Mugabe's administration."There are Zanu PF people here, they killed Tsvangirai," said Mutambara.The crowd responded, hurling obscenities and insults aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's emissary, Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri .When she stood up to speak, the crowd was already hostile forcing her to stop midstream before Chamisa's rescue effort.Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was related to Tsvangirai's late wife Susan hence she had links to the family."Besides my government hat, I am hear because I was related to Susan. She was my cousin sister. I thought you needed to know that," she said in a bid to ingratiate herself with the crowd.Tsvangirai died on 14 February after succumbing to colon cancer while in a South African hospital. He was laid to rest at his rural home in Humanikwa village, Buhera.