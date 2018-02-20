Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Former deputy Prime Minister Author Mutambara has warned MDC-T members to be wary of Zanu PF which he accused of being violent.

Mutambara was addressing mourners who gathered at the Tsvangirai homestead in Buhera where he whipped up the MDC-T crowd with a partisan speech filled with hate, accusing Mugabe's administration of having almost killed Tsvangirai.

"We cannot allow the assistance given by the government to Morgan Tsvangirai to fool us into enabling Zanu PF to achieve any moral equivalence,

"Zanu PF's criminal culpability in the violation of our people and brutalization of Morgan Tsvangirai for 30 years must be acknowledged. We must say never again."

He saluted Tsvangirai, describing him as a "great Zimbabwean, a great African, a national hero, the people's president".

"We are mourning a great Zimbabwean a great African. He has courage, he walked a difficult journey. He was arrested, harassed and brutalised by Robert Mugabe's administration.

"There are Zanu PF people here, they killed Tsvangirai," said Mutambara.

The crowd responded, hurling obscenities and insults aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's emissary, Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri .

When she stood up to speak, the crowd was already hostile forcing her to stop midstream before Chamisa's rescue effort.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was related to Tsvangirai's late wife Susan hence she had links to the family.

"Besides my government hat, I am hear because I was related to Susan. She was my cousin sister. I thought you needed to know that," she said in a bid to ingratiate herself with the crowd.

Tsvangirai died on 14 February after succumbing to colon cancer while in a South African hospital. He was laid to rest at his rural home in Humanikwa village, Buhera.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Funcargo on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Training for making detergents

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

30 mins ago | 367 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

33 mins ago | 165 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1228 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8473 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3625 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3502 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3087 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3213 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5469 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 898 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4182 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8467 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3308 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3824 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10577 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9352 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days