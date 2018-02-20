Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
An Ex Zipra veteran Max Mkandla has warned former President Robert Mugabe to shut about about claiming that this year's elections will not be free and fair because he during his tenure retained power through violence and refused to hand it to the late Morgan Tsvangirai who had trounced him by 73% in 2008.

The remarks came after Mugabe reportedly claimed that this year's elections will not be free and fair and condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration as having taken over from him illegal.

"Mugabe is not the right person to tell the people that this year's elections will not be free and fair.  He can not criticise Mnangagwa's administration when he himself got into the leadership of Zanu in 1975 through clandestine means when the rest of the Zanu comrades were refusing," Mkandla said.

"If Mugabe can  disapprove Mnangagwa's leadership it means he is disapproving his leadership. From prison in 1975, Mugabe  joined Zanu when most of the party leaders had deserted Ndabaningi Sithole. He became the leader  while others were refusing. Ask Didymas Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo they will tell you that he was a defector leader."

He said Mugabe used own tactics to bulldoze himself into leadership and can not talk about constitutionalism. He said during his time as prime minister at independence Mugabe appointed Rudzayi  Nguruwe to lead the police force while he appointed Peter Halls as leader of the army there by returning the power to the colonial regime.

"He there engaged  the Korean army to train the fifth brigade to kill people in Matabeleland and we ask him if that was peace and if it was fair. Since 1980 up to 2017 he never condemned violence. The opposition dwellings were killed and their homes burnt was that fair? He addressed rallies and made inflammatory remarks and preached hate speech was that fair," Mkandla said.

"What we say is that the new administration must walk the talk and make sure that the elections are free and fair. A person like Mugabe is not the right one to talk about peace. MDC won the 2008 elections and he refused to hand power was that free and fair? I blame the new administration especially the army. These guys must just have shot him he is a disgrace to the people."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Jewellery on sale

Slimming belts on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Lessons for making snacks on offer

Comforters on sale

Im looking for ahouse to buy

For sale are rompers

On sale are jewellery boxes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

27 mins ago | 318 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

30 mins ago | 147 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1218 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3575 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3606 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3483 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3067 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5450 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4174 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4517 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8434 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

8 hrs ago | 3300 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3808 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3009 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

11 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4750 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10564 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2500 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1149 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9325 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2188 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days