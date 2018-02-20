2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

News / National

by Ndou Paul

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2017 Ordinary Level results are out, with the pass rate falling to 26.35 percent to 27.92 percent as compared to the previous year.The 2017 O-Level pass rate is down to 26.35% from 27.92% in 2016.In a statement, chairperson of Zimsec board Professor Eddie Mwenje said they will be due for collection as from Monday, 26 February 2018.He said the total number of candidates who sat for the November 2017 O level examination was 332 473 candidates and this is 14.25 percent higher than the November 2016 entry.Total candidates who wrote five or more subjects were 189 684 and 49 982 obtained Grade C or better in 5 or more subjects, yielding a 26.35 percent pass rate.Professor Eddie Mwenje said there is a slight decrease on the performance of 2016 which was at 27.92 percent.Of the 187 606 school candidates, 162 920 wrote 5 subjects and above resulting in 46 755 passing 5 or more subjects with a Grade C or better.This translates to a pass rate of 28.69 percent as compared to 29.96 percent for 2016.For private candidates, out of the 144 867 candidates, a total of 3 227 passed at least 5 subjects, yielding a pass rate of 12.05 percent at Grade C or better as compared to 13.40 percent for 2016.He noted that English Language was graded on one paper as ruled by the High Court.The quality of work on the paper showed that the candidates who wrote the paper were of a better quality than those of 2016 resulting in a slight increase of 5 percent.There are four categories of Special Needs Candidates and the highest performance by these candidates was in the Enlarged print category where 36.4 percent of the 68 candidates passed five or more subjects with a Grade C or better.In the Hard of Hearing, Braille and Physical Impairment categories candidates achieved 10 percent, 16.67 percent and 31.25 percent respectively.Professor Mwenje added that the registration deadline for the June 2018 examination is 23 March 2018 and there will be no late entry facility for this examination session.