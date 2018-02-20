Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

by Adv Gift Nyandoro
11 hrs ago | Views
Heal Zimbabwe Trust has condemned in the strongest terms the use of violence against innocent civilians and journalists by the police which resulted in loss of life and injuries in Harare last night.

On 22 February 2018, police officers had running battles with vendors and kombi drivers following a ban by the Ministry of Local Government prohibiting kombis from entering the central business district (CBD).

"This resulted in the police using teargas canisters and firing live bullets on unarmed civilians.  A total of three civilians lost their lives and many injured. Three journalists were also injured trying to cover the incident. Heal Zimbabwe perceives such act of barbarism as sad and uncalled for especially coming from law enforcers," said the trust.

"This incident clearly indicates that community members and citizens are not safe especially from the police who are supposed to protect them. Heal Zimbabwe also perceive the attack on journalists as a reversal of democratic rights provided for in the constitution under section 61 which guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the media."

Heal Zimbabwe implored the Government under the Ministry of Local Government Public Works and National Housing, the police and Harare City Council to find peaceful ways of resolving the impasse emanating from the ban of kombis.

"The organisation further calls for justice to be served and ensure that the culprits responsible for the killings are arrested and brought before the courts. Heal Zimbabwe in line with section 210 of the constitution calls for the Government with immediate effect to set up an Independent Complaints Mechanism for receiving and investigating complaints from members of the public about the misconduct on the part of members of the security services, and for remedying any harm caused by such misconduct," said the trust.  

"Heal Zimbabwe notes that if such acts of aggression continue unabated, they threaten peace, social cohesion and cast doubt on the eligibility of the state to protect its own citizens."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

1 room cottage to let

House for sale

Rolex watched on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Xtrail on sale

Sangita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

1 hr ago | 337 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

1 hr ago | 264 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

1 hr ago | 101 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

6 hrs ago | 5862 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

9 hrs ago | 11957 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

9 hrs ago | 3818 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

10 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 5504 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 8951 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

10 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

10 hrs ago | 8612 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri make amends

13 hrs ago | 8638 Views

South Africa to repatriate smuggled Zimbabwean children

13 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Court upholds ZEC decision

13 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Two die on the spot in road accident

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Good Samaritan rapes teen girl

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Gwanda council boss 'Khumalo' challenges demotion

13 hrs ago | 551 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa govt

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Tribal politics and male false sense of entitlement

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Datsun bounces back

23 hrs ago | 4158 Views

SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days