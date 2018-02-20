Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

by Stephen Jakes
10 hrs ago | Views
A Political commentator Livingstone Masamba‎ has claimed that MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa  will suffer embarrassing and disappointing defeat if the congress is held.

"The 2013 Crossover rally at Freedom Square/Robert Mugabe Square (Depending which side of politics you come from) has been recorded in the history of Zimbabwe as a political gathering that brought together the highest number of Political Party supporters at one gathering," he said.

"Fast forward to the announcement of results after the historic rally, MDC-T suffered a monumental and embarrassing defeat. Whether that was a clear defeat or manipulated result, everyone is clueless including some of the ZANU PF MPs who were announced as winners. Dr Joice Mujuru who was a Vice President in Mugabe's administration then also remains clueless on what transpired up to this day."

He said now coming to the burial of former MDC-T leader Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa's supporters are on top of the mountains celebrating the crowds who attended MTs funeral in Buhera.

"To them, this is "confirmation" that Chamisa has already defeated ED in the next Presidential election. They seem to have quickly forgotten how they were misled by the Crossover rally. There hasn't been any meaningful changes to how the elections in the country are administered besides ED playing to the gallery to give probably false hope to the opposition. It then boggles the mind when MDC-T structures and supporters are so much convinced that they are going to form the next government without them proffering how they intend to do things differently from the past when they were trounced. The party has to date failed to come up with clues on how the election came out in favour of ZANU PF in 2013 besides the myth of the mutating ballot paper," he said.

"The biggest and worst error the Party is making is confusing the number of people who attended MT burial with how the Party is going to perform in the forthcoming plebiscite. In the absence of a clear strategy and an understanding of the system employed (if indeed it is there) by the ruling Party to manipulate election results, it is naïve to hope and believe that MDC-T will form the next administration. Instead of celebrating numbers attending rallies and funerals, the Party should have been on the ground looking for links and clues how and why it has been a permanent election loser besides indications pointing in its favour."

"I foresee MDC-T suffering the worst embarrassing election defeat and sending most of its members into dejection and depression."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

1 room cottage to let

House for sale

Rolex watched on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Xtrail on sale

Sangita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland South pupils fail to get secondary school places

1 hr ago | 337 Views

David Whitehead revival hopes high

1 hr ago | 267 Views

ULoyiko to be showcased at Zabalaza theatre festival

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MLF denounces Bulelani and his gang of Judas Iscariots and Liars

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa is he an illegal president

6 hrs ago | 5868 Views

Teach them a lesson in court, Wicknell tells Tsvangirai's Widow

9 hrs ago | 11964 Views

ZANU PF dirty tactics

9 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC-T Congress cannot be possible in the time frame towards elections - Mashakada

10 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Fears Mnangagwa will deploy heavily armed militia ahead of polls

10 hrs ago | 5506 Views

Jonathan Moyo was not lying about violence after Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 8955 Views

WE must work towards renewing original MDC, says party official

10 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Citizens not safe from 'barbaric' Zim police

11 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Seke Principal frustrates students

11 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Musician 'Sharara' dedicates album to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri make amends

13 hrs ago | 8639 Views

South Africa to repatriate smuggled Zimbabwean children

13 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Court upholds ZEC decision

13 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Two die on the spot in road accident

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Good Samaritan rapes teen girl

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Gwanda council boss 'Khumalo' challenges demotion

13 hrs ago | 551 Views

Amnesty International to engage Mnangagwa govt

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Tribal politics and male false sense of entitlement

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Datsun bounces back

23 hrs ago | 4158 Views

SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days